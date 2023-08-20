Pastor Dorcas: I will not relent in the war on drugs

Pastor Dorcas Rigathi says she will not relent in her fight against drugs and substance abuse among the youth.

Speaking in Nachu Ward, Kikuyu, Kiambu County Pastor Dorcas has expressed concerns over increased cases of young men dying of alcoholism in Kiambu.

Pastor Dorcas was informed that at least two young men are buried every week in Nyathuna Ward in Kabete constituency from alcoholism.

“It must stop! As a mother I will not sit and watch as our children are killed. They cannot continue killing our children,” she said.

Pastor Dorcas said the boychild must be dignified and empowered to be economic drivers of the country.

She was speaking during the launch of Mama Boyz Mashinani by Kiambu County MP Anne Wamuratha.

Pastor Dorcas called for a joint effort in the fight against alcoholism, drugs and substance abuse. She has urged parents, religious leaders, administration and the general society in the fight against alcoholism.

“We need voices to champion the rights of our men as we seek to have an end-to-end solution in dignifying the future of the boychild,” she said.

She said her office will work towards placing the reformed youths in TVETs after a successful rehabilitation. She has been in the forefront in calling for the renovation of the existing TVETs. Pastor Dorcas also toured Nachu Technical and vocational college to assess its status.

Kiambu County MP Anne Wamuratha also expressed concerns over the rising numbers of young men addicted to drugs and substance abuse not just in Kiambu but across the country.

Gatundu South MP Gabriel Kagombe called for collaboration of the county governments and the national government in equipping the existing TVETs for the youth across the country.

Also present was Kiambaa MP John Njuguna Kawanjiku, several MCAs from Kiambu, NACADA officials led by Director Rev.Fredrick Ngugi and local administrators and religious leaders.