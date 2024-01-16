Pastor Dorcas in Embu to launch programs for the vulnerable

Pastor Dorcas Rigathi landed in Embu town Monday evening for a three-day stay in Embu County to launch different programs and hold meetings to push her agenda for the vulnerable in the nation.

Pastor Dorcas has kicked off the year 2024 through an elaborate program that includes meetings with widows, people with disabilities, boys and men in fulfillment of the vision of Á Dignified Future for Vulnerable Populations’ in this county.

On Tuesday, she will start by visiting a rehabilitation centre a few kilometres from Embu town. In her efforts to rescue the boy child from alcohol, drugs and substance abuse, Pastor Dorcas and her office partners with local rehabilitation centres in different parts of the country for those willing to undergo inpatient rehabilitation.

She will then hold a widows meeting, which aligns with the Widows & Orphans pillar under her office, the office of the spouse of the Deputy President (OSDP). She started working with widows and advocating for their empowerment since her days at Kenyatta University, having been brought up by a widow.

She will then hold two boy child preventive programs at the Embu University (Tuesday afternoon) and Kangaru High School (Wednesday afternoon), where she will speak to the student population about the dangers of alcohol, drugs and substance abuse, mental wellness and academic excellence.

On Wednesday, Pastor Dorcas will open a two-days medical camp geared at screening those in addictions for rehabilitation. The medical camp will be held at the Embu Moi Stadium in Embu Town.

She will also hold a meeting with the clergy from Embu County and her environs. Pastor Dorcas works with clergy from the Christian, Muslim and Hindu circles to actualise the vision of a dignified future.

Other events lined up during her three-days working tour include visiting a home for those with mental challenges, and a Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institution.

Pastor Dorcas encourages an end-to-end rehabilitation program for those in addictions that includes skilling and reskilling at a TVET to produce whole men who can gain employment, start businesses and engage in entrepreneurial activities.

The OSDP will collaborate with local leaders, faith-based organisations and clergy, and the County Government of Embu in sustaining the programs and transforming lives.

In the past, Pastor Dorcas has taken her programs to Narok, Nyeri, Kiambu, Kajiado, Bomet and Mombasa Counties.