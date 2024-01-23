Pastor Dorcas launches medical camp targeting matatu sector in Kisii

Pastor Dorcas Rigathi has launched a two-day free medical camp targeting the Boy-child in the matatu sector and those addicted to alcoholism, drugs and substance abuse in Kisii County.

Speaking during the launch of the event at Kisii Primary School Pastor Dorcas said the matatu sector plays a critical role in the society to be ignored.

She however called on those in the transport sector to shun away from alcoholism, drugs and substance abuse attributing the menace to many of the problems affecting many families of the young men in the sector.

The medical camp also targets the street families from the county.

“Drivers, conductors and the others in the sector should also be respected as part of the economic drivers of this nation. Many of us entrust our lives to people, yet we rarely respect their work. I will walk with you and a mother. “She told them.

“But you also have to change your mindset and always remember you are ferrying lives in that vehicle. “She added.

Kisii Governor Simba Arati who was also present lauded the efforts of Pastor Dorcas in saving the boy-child saying this is one way of saving a generation.

Pastor Dorcas is on a three-day tour of Kisii County addressing students of Kisii University, Kisii High School and as well as launched her boy-child programs in the county.

Others Present included County MP Hon. Dorice Donya, Nyaribari Chache MP Zaheer Jhanda among others.