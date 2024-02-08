Pastor Dorcas Rigathi’s widows empowerment initiative kicks off in Embu

Over 700 widows convened at the Christian Foundation Fellowship church hall in Kangaru, Embu County, marking the commencement of the Widows and Orphans Program under the auspices of the Office of the Spouse of the Deputy President (OSDP) in the region.

The meeting held at Christian Foundation Fellowship church hall was attended by both young, and others elderly widows.

On the 16th of January 2024, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi, spouse of the Deputy President, engaged with widows in Embu during her three-day sojourn in the county. Alongside her was Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire, pledging to kickstart empowerment initiatives for the widows.

During the assembly, Pastor Dorcas and Governor Mbarire assured the widows of forthcoming programs aimed at their upliftment. Pauline Gichovi, Director of Social Development in Embu County, addressed the gathering, delineating plans for the widows to organize into groups, fostering self-improvement and family well-being.

A contingent from the OSDP, led by Director of Widows and Orphans Program, Esther Waiganjo, was also in attendance, offering insights into the OSDP’s commitment to support widows and orphans. Waiganjo facilitated the formation of groups spanning various parts of the county, slated to partake in seminars and empowerment initiatives.

“We shall facilitate sessions on capacity building, social development, and economic empowerment,” affirmed Waiganjo.

Bishop Harrison Kingangi presided over the assembly, urging the widows to remain resilient in their pursuit of personal and familial development.

Beyond Embu County, the OSDP extends its widows’ programs to Nairobi, Nakuru, and Narok Counties. Notably, in Nairobi, widows are establishing a tree nursery boasting approximately 300,000 trees, while in Kajiado, they’ve already initiated a successful tree nursery, having recently generated revenue from seedling sales.

Pastor Dorcas, whose upbringing was shaped by a widow, harbors a deep-seated passion for supporting widows, a dedication she has maintained since her university days.

The vision of her office is rooted in “A Dignified Future for Vulnerable Populations,” with a focus on the boy child, widows, orphans, and individuals with disabilities. This vision stands upon the pillars of Chaplaincy, Outreach, and Family Values, embodying a holistic approach to societal well-being.