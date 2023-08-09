Pastor Dorcas to involve former addicts in tree planting program

Pastor Dorcas Rigathi has rolled out a pilot tree planting program involving the youth who were previously in drugs and substance abuse.

The pilot program has been started in Kiamariga Village, Nyeri County before being rolled out in other parts of the country.

Speaking when she was interacting with the youth who are in the program Pastor Dorcas said so far the program has helped several youth to stay away from drugs and substance abuse.

“We want to start a model here so that once it succeeds then it can be rolled out in other parts of the country,” she said.

22-Year old Paul Waihenya is one of the beneficiaries who says ever since he joined the program he is ever occupied and out of drugs.

“Before this program I was taking every type of drug,but these days I can’t even get time for drugs.Am ever busy.”He said.

The young men are set to plant at least 500,000 trees.

A similar program is run by the widows in Loitoktok,Kajiado county with a target of 500,000 trees.