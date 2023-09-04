Pastor Dorcas urges women to take up climate actions

Pastor Dorcas Rigathi on Monday urged women to take up climate actions for faster and more sustainable wins in the global call for action-oriented climate goals.

Pastor Dorcas described women as nurturers who had a great influence in the upbringing of children, and through their mothering nature could influence generations towards positive climate care.

“When as mothers and women, we take up action-oriented climate actions, right from when our babies are in the cradle, when bringing them, and under the leadership of our First Lady, I believe we will head in the right direction,” said Pastor Dorcas.

Pastor Dorcas also praised the strategic actions adopted by First Lady Rachel Ruto and her office in amplifying positive environment care and climate actions in Kenya that included tree planting.

The First Lady was hosting First Ladies from different parts of the continent that included Burundi First Lady Angeline Ndayishimiye and Sierra Leone First Lady Fatima Maada at the summit held at the KICC in Nairobi.

The First Ladies attended a session on ‘Driving Green Growth and Climate Solutions for Africa’.

The session included government officials, the private sector, human rights activists, and community organizations from across the globe.