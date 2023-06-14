Pastor Dorcas visists convicts at Kiambu GK Prison

Pastor Dorcas Rigathi Wednesday visited convicts and those remanded at the Kiambu GK Prison and shared a meal with them.

In the spirit of leaving no one behind, Pastor Dorcas visited the male prison, which is among 87 others in the country that are correctional facilities for men. Kenya has a total of 134 prisons.

“Every mother wants to see their son get the best in life. And every mother cries for her sons,” she told the inmates, in an effort to show the inmates the need to reform and change their lives.

She sympathized with their situation, saying, “It is sad to see the future going into the grave. You are the economic drivers of this nation, and we must put an end to this satanic agenda that is destroying your destiny.”

She also acknowledged the lack of jobs but said that through the boy child program, she envisioned the skilling of the beneficiaries through TVETs and college training.

The boy child program under the office of the spouse of the Deputy President has rehabilitated 65 men from Mathira Constituency, and 24 from other parts of Kenya.

The target by the end of this year is to rehabilitate 12,000 of those addicted to different substances through inpatient and outpatient facilities.

Pastor Dorcas, who embraces feeding programs as a way of reaching out and evangelizing, helped serve the inmates with a meal of chapati, rice, stew, vegetables, ugali, and soft drinks.

Deputy Commissioner General Florence Omundi also called on the inmates, once free, to make a firm resolve never to be imprisoned again.

“We are here to do the right that we did not do out there, and reconnect with our destiny,” she said.

Also present were County Police Commander Kioi Muchangi, Officer in Charge of Kiambu Prison Christine Mutisya, Kiambu Town MP Machua Waithaka, Nacada Director Rev. Fredrick Ngugi, Chaplains Timothy Maina (Administration Police), Father John (Kenya Police), and Rev. James Kiiru (Kenya Prison).

MP Machua told the inmates to take their imprisonment as a blessing in disguise and take time to reflect and rebuild their lives.

He also said that the constituency had 11 acres of land, which would be used to develop a recovery and rehabilitation centre to rescue the boys and men lost in alcohol, drug, and substance abuse.