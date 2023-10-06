Pastor Dorcas visits Narok, pushes her programs for the vulnerable

Pastor Dorcas Rigathi visited Narok County on Friday for a series of meetings over the next two days.

She made the maiden visit in efforts to fulfill her office’s vision of ‘A Dignified Future for Vulnerable Populations’ that includes the boy child, widows and orphans and people with disabilities living across the country.

She began her visit with having a session with people with disabilities at a local church in Narok town. They included parents, guardians, and caregivers. The children and grownups with disabilities included those with cerebral palsy, mobility problems, paraplegic, missing hands, and even the mentally challenged.

She called for inclusivity of those with disabilities in all facets of society, and especially in access to government services.

“When I see you (PWDs), I see the image of God. You have a natural and a divine right to be here, access education and all government services. Any nation, true to its calling must care for those with disabilities,” said Pastor Dorcas.

Pastor Dorcas also called for a deeper reflection by society on caring for mothers of those with disabilities, saying they were the most affected.

“Most times, the mother becomes the caregiver. They are exposed to so much caring for the child throughout their lives, losing their jobs, and even friends. We need to care for these vulnerable mothers, especially their mental health,” said Pastor Dorcas.

The meeting was hosted by Bishop Augustine Rugut at the Jesus Gospel Power Ministries in Narok County, where Pastor Dorcas donated dry foodstuffs to the families of those with disabilities,

Pastor Dorcas then proceeded to the Narok High School where she held a mentorship session with the 1500 students.

The student President of the colonial school that started 1962, Lentoi Sokoine, in his speech acknowledged the efforts of Pastor Dorcas in speaking for the boy child, and dignifying his life.

“Many people have risen, and advocated for the girl child. We are happy here in Narok to have you (Pastor Dorcas) speaking for us,” said Sokoine.

Principal David Kirui appreciated the visit saying it was a great encouragement to the boys especially during the season of the final national examinations.

Narok County Commissioner Isaac Masinde accompanied the Pastor Dorcas throughout the events affirming the Government’s work among the PWDs and in schools.

At the Narok High School, he said, “We shall have enough security during the national examinations, and I assure you there will be no examination leakages and stealing,” said Commissioner Masinde.

Commissioner Masinde, however, decried the high cases of female genital mutilation in the county especially during the long school holidays.

“We have seen what you have been doing with the boy child, and we shall back you up and support your initiative to see our boys come out of the problems they are in,” said Deputy Governor Tamalinye Koech.

Present during the meetings was the First Lady of Narok County Agnes Ntutu, and various county officers.

On Saturday, she will speak to students at the Maasai Mara University on mental health wellness, alcohol, drug and substance abuse including the boy child program.