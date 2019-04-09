Pastor James Ng’ang’a charged with defrauding man Ksh3.6m

Controversial Pastor James Ng’ang’a has been charged with defrauding a businessman of 3.6 million shillings at his church office three years ago.

Pastor Ng’ang’a is said to have swindled Wickson Njoroge Mwathe on the pretext that he was in a position to lease him a residential premise in Karen within Nairobi county.

Ng’ang’a denied the charges and was released on 500,000 shillings cash bail.

The high court also declined to issue conservatory orders barring his prosecution saying he had failed to demonstrate how his fundamental rights have been violated by the Director of Public Prosecution and the Inspector General of Police.

Meanwhile four suspects linked to the murder of lawyer Robert Chesang’ have be detained for one more month pending their bail application after denying charges.

Nyeri Senior Principal Magistrate Pauline Omungala Maisy alongside Richard Lorunyei Moru, Lawrence Metayo Lempesi and Peter Maundu Mbithi are accused of killing Chesang on 17th February 2019 at Moke gardens in Lukenya in Machakos.

Maisy was directed to make a formal application following her concerns the case could be compromised since the presiding judge is from the same tribe as the slain lawyer.

Justice David Kemei of the Machakos High Court ordered the three suspects to be remanded at Machakos GK prison and 1st accused Pauline Maisy to be detained Athi River police station until 9th May this year