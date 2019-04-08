Pastor Ng’ang’a moves to court to stop his prosecution

Controversial Pastor James Ng’ang’a has moved to court seeking to bar the Director of Public Prosecution from prosecuting him over alleged refusal to pay rent areas amounting to Ksh 3.6 million.

The embattled televangelist who is currently out on police bond accuses the prosecution of subjecting him to untold mental and psychological torture.

Ng’ang’a argues that the criminal investigations against him are based on a purely commercial transaction and his intended prosecution is a contravention of his fundamental right to fair trial and therefore an abuse of legal process.

Pastor Ng’ang’a on Friday caused a stir on social media after a video of him taking on the media for coverage of his cases went viral

In the video, the infuriated pastor condemned the media over using his name and making him the talk of the town and urged the government to intervene in the matter.

LSK Rift

Meanwhile, a lawyer has moved to court seeking to quash the decision by the Law Society of Kenya to accept the nomination of Prof. Tom Ojienda for election as the LSK male representative to the Judicial Service Commission for a term of five years.

Geoffrey Maina argues that LSK acted contrary to the law when it approved Prof Ojienda’s candidature without a tax compliance certificate.

Appearing before Justice Pauline Nyamweya, Maina accused LSK of ignoring the report by an independent vetting body which established that Prof Ojienda failed to meet the mandatory tax compliance requirements.

The lawyer further wants the court to quash the decision by LSK to approve the nomination of Gathii Irungu whom they claim presented his application late and without attaching required documents.

Justice Nyamweya directed the applicant to serve the parties in the case and appear before the court on 17th April for submissions.

LSK last week removed a requirement that might have barred Senior Counsel Tom Ojienda to vie in the May 9 election for JSC representative.

During the Annual General Meeting Saturday, members deleted the requirement for tax compliance clearance for one to vie in their elections.