Pastoralist communities urged to diversify to enhance source of livelihood

Pastoralist communities in drought ravaged areas have been challenged to embrace alternative sources of livelihood to supplement livestock keeping.  

Regional pastoralist resilience project (R.P.L) Laikipia coordinator, Gilbert Mboroki told the communities not to overly rely on livestock rearing but venture in other income generating activities.

Mboroki spoke while distributing beehives to a group of pastoralist communities in Ing’wesi, at Mukogondo, Laikipia North.

He said livestock farmers are incurring losses during the dry spell due to lack of pasture and water.

Mboroki said bee keeping will provide an alternative livelihood support for the people as it will bring additional income to the families.

“After training them for one and a half years on alternative livelihood support, they have believed they can embrace bee keeping and make money,” he said.

Mboroki said he hopes they will also be processing the honey and upgrading it for the market.

Benson Kataka, a pastoralist and chairperson of the group welcomed the initiative saying it will go a long way in enhancing sustainability for the families.

Teresiah Karamshu also encouraged women to join the initiative saying it will make them independent.

Mboroki was accompanied by Laikipia livestock director, Pius Butichi who promised the residents that he will help them market and sell their honey products.

 

 

