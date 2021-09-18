Pastoralists’ elders agree to peace mission in Rumuruti skirmishes

Elders from the pastoral community in Rumuruti Town, Laikipia County have called for an end to hostility in Rumuruti Town against migrating herders.

The conflict has seen six farmers and an Administration police officer attacked with machetes by the herders who have been grazing on the farmers’ crops at Marura wetland.

Some of the survivors of the attacks are admitted to hospital nursing wounds.

The day-long meeting held at Kandutura village next to the farm on saw the elders pass a resolution calling for a cessation of hostilities and promised to hand over the criminals behind the attack to security agencies.

The spokesperson Paul Pere noted that the enmity between the two communities was having a negative impact where the herders were not able to sell their livestock at the local market over the rising tension.

The meeting facilitated by Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriiithi and Laikipia West Deputy County Commissioner Hezron Nyamberi followed a similar meeting attended by farmers and the business community.

The agitated farmers had held a demonstration in Rumuruti Town and vowed to avenge over the machete attackers who were targeting farmers as they worked on the farms.

But Governor Muriithi who had convened the meeting persuaded them to remain calm as government machinery explored peaceful solution to the conflict.

Some of the farmers said they had incurred heavy losses after the livestock were driven on the farms to feed on various crops which was about to be harvested.

The elders from the pastoral community promised to hold a meeting this weekend with the young men believed to be behind the attack.

A leaders meeting from the four AMAYA Counties of Isiolo Baringo, Laikipia and Samburu will be held this weekend where political, security and peace committee leaders are expected to discuss the way forward on the security issues in Laikipia.