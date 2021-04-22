Pastoralists in Mandera set to benefit from reviewed livestock pricing

Pastoralists and livestock traders in Mandera County are set to benefit after the Kenya Meat Commission revealed that they would review livestock pricing in Mandera County after every three months.

Led by Lieutenant Colonel Waluke, a procurement officer, KMC conducted a public participation and sensitization forum in Mandera mainly over the livestock market.

In the forum, the traders were sensitized on how to procure livestock as well as familiarise themselves with challenges farmers go through in the market.

The Commission in addition said they would slaughter 200 livestock in a day which would translate to 6000 animals in a month.

Currently, the commission procures animals by using live weight as opposed to what previously used to happen, that is, procure them based on carcass weight.

Last year, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya directed Livestock Principal Secretary Harry Kimtai to facilitate the transfer of KMC to the Ministry of Defence following an order by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Consequently, in February a Court quashed the decision to transfer the Commission from the Ministry of Agriculture to Defence.

This followed a petition by the Law Society of Kenya.

In the ruling delivered virtually by Judge AC Mrima, the court said the move was a violation of Article 10 of the Constitution “for lack of public participation”.

“The claim that the decision to reassign the ministerial responsibility from the Ministry of Agriculture to Defence is in violation of Article 10 of the Constitution for want of public participation succeeds. This court declares the said decision constitutionally infirm. The decision is hereby quashed.”

The AG and Ministry of Agriculture were then given 90 days to “regularize the situation”.