Shakahola death toll hits 425 as exhumation suspended

Homicide detectives Wednesday exhumed six bodies from Shakahola forest, Kilifi county, taking the death toll to 425.

Coast Regional Coordinator Rhoda Onyancha announced that the exercise has been suspended to allow pathologists to conduct autopsies on 87 bodies exhumed in the fourth phase of the operation.

She said 37 people are in police custody over the massacre involving followers of cult leader, Paul Mackenzie.

DNA samples taken from relatives so far have hit 258.

Mackenzie who is in police custody is facing several charges of human rights violations including murder.