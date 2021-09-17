700 patients recover from Covid-19 as 444 test positive

700 patients have recovered from Covid-19 with 379 from various health facilities countrywide while 321 are from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

Total recoveries now stand at 236,169 of whom 190,991 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 45,178 are from various health facilities.

This even as 444 people tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 7,511 tested in the last 24 hours bringing total confirmed positive cases to 245,781.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, the positivity rate is now at 5.9% with cumulative tests so far conducted at 2,486,331.

“Out of the new cases 430 are Kenyans while 14 are foreigners with 242 males and 202 females.” Read the statement.

Adding that: “The youngest is a three-week-old infant while the oldest is 90 years.”

Sadly, 4 patients have succumbed to the disease, one of them in the last 24 hours while three are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in September 2021 pushing the cumulative fatalities to 4,965.

New deaths by age; 0-9 years (0), 10-19 years (0), 20-29 (0), 30-39 years (0), 40-49 years (1), 50-59 years (2), 60 years and above (1).

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (57), 10-19 years (38), 20- 29 (136), 30-39 years (367), 40-49 years (577), 50-59 years (946) 60 years and above (2,844).

A total of 1,472 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 3,309 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 119 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 86 of whom are on ventilatory support and 27 on supplemental oxygen. 6 patients are under observation.

Another 543 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 505 of them in general wards and 38 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

Vaccination

As of September 16th , 2021, a total of 3,90,450 vaccines have so far been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses are 2,439,528 while second doses are 850,922.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 35% with the majority being males at (55%) while females are at (45%). Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 3.1%.

The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is as follows: Aged 58 years and above 247,464, Others 266,015 Health Workers 138,731, Teachers 126,653 while Security Officers are at 72,059.