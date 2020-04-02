Patients suspected to have coronavirus tests negative

Two sisters who were kept in isolation at Murang’a County Referral Hospital on suspicion they had coronavirus have tested negative.

The county director of health services Dr. Winfred Kanyi said the two will be discharged from hospital after their test samples sent to Nairobi cleared them of infection.

The sisters were rushed to the hospital a week ago after exhibiting coronavirus-like symptoms and were held in an isolated ward earlier established to deal with covid-19 cases.

Kanyi said that one of the sisters had arrived in the country from Vietnam and started exhibiting symptoms similar to those of coronavirus prompting her to seek medication at the county referral hospital.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“The lady came to hospital with her sister with whom they had contact. Their samples were taken to Nairobi and the results which were received back on Tuesday indicating they were free of coronavirus,” Added Kanyi.

The director further noted that they are currently holding a man who traveled to Murang’a from Kwale County on Monday and exhibited Covid – 19 symptoms.

She said the test samples of the man have been sent to Nairobi for investigation saying the patient is in an isolation ward in the country referral hospital.

She challenged residents to continue observing laid down measures to combat spread of the disease discouraging increased movement of the people from one place to another.

“In Murang’a County we have been following up to ensure local residents adhere to given regulations. Other stringent measures like banning market days, closing of salons and barber shops have also been employed to contain spread of Covid – 19,” she further explained.

In Murang’a County, 98 people have been put in quarantine after they came into contact with visiting persons from overseas.

Kanyi observed that residents have been keen to note those coming to the county especially from abroad saying they usually receive reports of the visitors through toll number provided by the county government.

“What I want to appeal is that people should remain at their homes, this loitering at shopping centres should come to an end. Let’s stay safe and avoid areas where we contract the disease,” pleaded Kanyi.