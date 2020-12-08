Patients turned away as nurses, clinicians strike enters day two

Services in various public hospitals remained paralyzed Tuesday morning for the second day after the nurses and clinicians across the country down their tools protesting against poor working conditions.

Patients seeking services in various hospitals were turned away as the healthcare workers kept off their work stations.

Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) Secretary-General Seth Panyako says 23,000 nurses started the industrial action and will only resume duty after their demands are met.

However, Nakuru County Health County Executive Committee (CEC) Kariuki Gichuki has confirmed that services have returned to normalcy in all 14-public hospital in the county.

Gichuki said the striking nurses and clinical officer who went on strike on Monday have on Tuesday morning reported to their various work stations and have started attending to patients.

Elsewhere, Busia County Health Chief Officer Dr. Isaac Omeri has appealed the striking clinical Officers, Nurses and Community Health Volunteers to resume duty and observe patience as the county government finds an amicable solution to their demands.

He cited delayed funding from the national government as the cause of the crisis affecting the health workers.

Speaking to KBC TV, a section of stranded patients said that they have no money to seek services from private hospitals and want the national government to intervene.