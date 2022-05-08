Patoranking makes waves on MNE stage alongside Rema

Rema was the headliner for the Mwanaume Ni Effort festival.

Nigerian star Rema ignited social media after he brought on to the stage his fellow Nigerian star Patoranking during his concert this weekend.

The move came as a surprise to the attendees as the “My Woman, My Everything” had not been expected to make an appearance. Patoranking went on to perform his songs “Abule” and “Suh Different” to an excited crowd.

Patoranking made his surprise appearance at the Mwanaume Ni Effort (MNE) 10-year anniversary celebration dubbed the MNE Fest. The main headliner for the event was Rema who introduced Patoranking. Other Kenyan artists who performed at the event were Necessary noise, Wakadinali, Ochunglo family, and The only Rosa.

Launched in 2012, MNE began as creators of urban merchandise and digital content to what it does now – curating memorable event experiences. The entertainment outfit has organised events such as Past 5 Fridays at Mercury, The Highlife, Nasty C 2018, Y2K: 2000s party, Golf & Grill at Migaa, and most recently, The Adekunle Gold concert in November 2021 and Beachlife NYE 2022 in Diani.