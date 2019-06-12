Patoranking’s fans have new music to bop to.



Weeks after the international release of Patoranking’s sophomore album ‘Wilmer” in Nigeria, the the album reached number 4 on the Billboard Charts making him the first Nigerian artist to make Billboard’s Reggae Album Chart.

The 12-track project is dedicated to his daughter Wilmer who is the title track of the project and on the album artwork. It includes features from Kenyan artist Nyashinsky, South African queen of dance Busiswa and fellow Nigerian artist Davido. Two singles from the album “Lenge Lenge” and “Confirm” featuring Davido have over 4 million views combined.

“My Kenyan fans have stood by me since I began my recording journey in 2010 and I wanted to thank them by giving them a chance to listen to my latest work. My second album is a tribute to my daughter Wilmer, a reminder of why I work so hard every day so that she never lacks anything she needs,” said Patoranking at an exclusive listening party for his Kenyan fans at Kiza Restaurant, Nairobi on Saturday, 4th June 2019.

Since 2010, the Nigerian sensation has dominated the charts. He released his debut album “God Over Everything” that featured Afrobeats artists such as Wizkid, Olamide, Phyno and more.

His unique blend of dancehall, reggae and afrobeats has allowed him to create a distinct sound recognized by many. With his vocal command and Patois flair Patoranking has managed to collaborate with some of Africa‘s most respected artists such as Tiwa Savage, Bongo sensation Diamond Platnumz, Ghanaian favourites Sarkodie and Bisa Kdei, as well as one of Africa‘s top dancehall artists Timaya.

