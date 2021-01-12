The grants come from YouTube’s Black Voices Fund

YouTube has unveiled over 30 grantees for the YouTube Black Voices Creator Class of 2021. Among the recipients are Patricia Kihoro, Mitchelle Adagala and Kaluhi’s Kitchen.

This is the first round of investments YouTube is making in creators and artists from the YouTube Black Voices Fund. Over the next few years, it will directly invest in 500+ creators and artists from across the world to support, grow and fund the creators’ channels and content development.

“In the coming months, we will work closely with the Class of 2021 to grow the creator’s channels. This will include dedicated partner support through our team of growth specialists, seed funding invested into the development of their channels, and participation in an intensive, 3-week incubator program, followed by ongoing bespoke training, workshops, and networking programs,” says Alex Okosi, MD, Emerging Markets, YouTube EMEA.

YouTube is committed to amplifying Black voices and providing a platform where Black African creators can have a spotlight and continue to centre both their voices and perspectives. As part of that mission, it has developed the #YouTubeBlack Voices grant program, an initiative dedicated to investing in Black creators and artists, and equipping them with the resources to succeed on the YouTube platform. This grant program is part of YouTube’s larger #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund, a global, multi-year commitment to grow Black creators and artists on YouTube.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



In 2016, YouTube brought together some of the largest and most-influential Black creators on YouTube for their first-ever YouTube Black Summit. That moment was the start of a movement, both on and off the YouTube platform that birthed the #YouTubeBlack community. Over the years, YouTube continues to partner and build specific programming for the #YouTubeBlack community – summits, workshops and events like #YouTube Black FanFest.

Tell Us What You Think