Patrick Kipngeno and  Francisca Kanda win AK Mt.Longonot race

Patrick Kipngeno and Francisca Kanda won the senior men’s and womne’s race held at Mt Longonot, Naivasha, Nakuru County.

Patrick Kipngeno from Nakuru County completed the 10km course in a time of 50:37.5 as Titus Kimutai and Michael Kamau posted 51:09.0 and 51:43.8 to finish in second and third positions respectively.

The men’s 10km senior race attracted 10 athletes.

Elgeyo Marakwet’s Francisca Kanda posted 48 minutes 11.5 seconds to cut the tape first tow in the women’s 8km senior duel .Beatrice Cheserek was placed second in 48:41.0 while Judith Korir wound up third 49:20.6.

Emmanuel Maru won the men’s junior 8km race after completing the race in 37:19.2. Mathew Rutto was second 38:13.3 while Henry Mwangi posted 39:01.8 to finish in third position.

Winners in each category received cash awards and trophies. The race started at Corner Stone Preparatory Academy on Mai Mahiu – Naivasha and ended at Flyover. The course consisted a flat track and steep climbing of 930m and downhill of 330m.

Athletics Kenya president Rtd.Gen. Jack Tuwei affirmed that the event will be a permanent fixture in the association’s calendar of events in future .

‘’Now that we have put in the calendar of event even in forthcoming years 21 and beyond it will be there and I can assure you that it will be big. If you can see by ,the numbers it has drawn today is anything to go by you can tell it will be big, and we in athletics Kenya are committed to support it grow bigger,’’ Tuwei said.

The last Kilometer was a demanding steep hill with exciting rocky parts to the highest point of 2,685metre above the sea level in Kenton area. Tuwei termed the course a technical one and the best saying those who conquered on Sunday were able to run anywhere in the globe.

‘’This track is one of the best because if you hear from Thomas Reggy the Austrian who certified this route and is a renowned technical director who also certifies other courses in the world and sits in the world mountain running committee who arrived in the country two days ago and certified this route is a testament that its a credible course and any athlete who stets good times here can qualify from anywhere in the world,’’,Tuwei said.

After the Mountain Race athletes switch their focus to the forthcoming opening leg of the Athletics Kenya cross country series.