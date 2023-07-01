Patrick Vieira set to be named new manager of RC Strasbourg

Patrick Vieira is set to become the new manager at Ligue 1 club RC Strasbourg.

Vieira, 47, will sign a three-year contract and the deal should be completed on Sunday.

The ex-Arsenal midfielder has been out of work since being sacked by Premier League side Crystal Palace in March.

Chelsea’s owners have recently agreed a deal to buy a majority stake in Strasbourg, who finished 15th in the French top flight last season, five points above the relegation zone.

It is not the first time that Vieira has worked in a multi-club group. He coached Manchester City Under-23s before taking over at New York City, who are also part of the City Football Group.

He will replace Frederic Antonetti, 61, who guided Strasbourg away from relegation last term but agreed to part ways following the recent investment.

Vieira began his coaching career when he retired from playing with Manchester City in 2011, and took charge of the club’s elite development squad in 2013.

In 2015, the Frenchman became manager of MLS club New York City FC, before returning to Europe three years later, with Ligue 1 side Nice.

Vieira led them to a seventh-place finish in his first season but was sacked in December 2020 after a run of poor form.

In July 2021, a decade after he retired from playing in the English top flight, Vieira returned to the Premier League as Palace manager in place of Roy Hodgson.

He guided the Eagles to 12th in his inaugural season, while Palace also reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

However, the 47-year-old was dismissed in March, with the Eagles winless in 2023 and only three points above the Premier League relegation zone.