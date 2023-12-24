Patrols around beaches in Naivasha heightened as revelers stream in

Patrols around Lake Naivasha and all the landing beaches have been heightened as tens of revelers started trooping to the lakeside town.

According to the Naivasha sub-county security team, more officers had also been dispatched along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway to assist with traffic expected to be heavy.

This came as visitors to the world famous Hellsgate national park were put on high alert following the sighting of a lion.

According to Naivasha deputy county commissioner Mutua Kisilu, tens of revelers were expected in the town over the long weekend for the festive season.

While assuring them of their security, he said that a multi-agency security team had been formed and dispatched to major installations, roads and estates.

“Coast Guards have increased patrols along the lake and all the beaches as we expect hundreds of visitors in this town,” he said.

Speaking during a meeting with all heads of security in the town, he called on revelers to be wary of women spiking their drinks.

“We have many clubs in this town and some of the women visiting the town will come with ill-intentions and revelers should make merry with care,” he said.

He added that a lion had been spotted in Hellsgate National Park with game rangers working round the clock to nab it.

Mutua called on motorists using major roads to be careful noting that fatal accidents occurred due to careless overtaking, overlapping and drunk-driving.

On his part, Naivasha OCPD Benjamin Boen said that all police officers who were on leave had been recalled and security heightened.

“The multi-agency team that comprises officers from different security agents will work as one team to make sure we have adequate security,” he said.