Paul Macharia appointed acting KBC MD

Paul Macharia has been appointed as the acting Managing Director of the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC). Macharia replaces Samauel Maina who has been suspended with immediate effect.

Macharia currently serves as the Communication Economic Expert at the National Communications Secretariat which falls under the Digital Economy.

Maina was suspended by the Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo in a letter dated the 19th December 2023 to the Chairman of the Board Eng. Benjamin Maingi which also appointed Macharia to act for a period of 6 months until a new Managing Director is appointed. Maina who was the KBC Editor-In-Chief has been acting as the Managing Director for the last 21 months having been appointed in March 2022.