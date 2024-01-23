Controversial Preacher Paul Makenzie, his wife Rhoda Maweu together with 93 other suspects were arraigned before the Mombasa Law Courts on 238 accounts of manslaughter after nearly nine months in detention at the Shimo la Tewa remand prison.

The 95 on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to the accounts that allegedly took place in Shakahola between 2019 and 2023.

35 of the 95 are also scheduled to take plea before the Tononoka Children’s court on Thursday on accounts of assault, torture, cruelty as well as infringement to basic educational rights.

Makenzie’s followers are accused of 238 counts of Manslaughter that were allegedly conducted within five years, charges that they pleaded not guilty to.

To date over 400 bodies have been exhumed from the 800 acre piece of land occupied by Mackenzie as officials from the government chemist positively identified 40 bodies.

On Thursday, 35 suspects will be arraigned at the Tononoka Children’s court for several counts of assault, torture, cruelty and infringement of basic educational rights.

The case is still ongoing in court.