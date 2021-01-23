Paul Otula retains his seat as Kenya Basketball Federation Chairman

Paul Otula has been re elected as the chairman of Kenya Basketball Federation,KBF, for a third new four year term after winning the federation’s national elections held Saturday at Nyayo national stadium, Nairobi.

Otula, the Sunshine secondary school Nairobi principal garnered 57 votes beating his only challenger Cynthia Mumbo who polled 45 votes.

Louise Araka polled 49 votes to win the assistant treasurer’s post beating Nelly Odera and Luke Ogolla who polled 47 and 7 votes respectively.

Only two positions attracted challengers, with the rest of seven officials retaining their positions unopposed.

Those who were elected unopposed in Saturdays vote include: 1st vice chairman Hatimy Ali, 2nd vice chairman Donald Liru and secretary general Ambrose Kisoi.

Peter Orero and Former national women’s basketball team captain Angela Luchivya also retained their treasurer and assistant secretary general seats respectively unchallenged.

Joseph Amoko and Steve Nyakiru also sailed through after their roles as Fixtures secretary and Assistant fixtures secretary respectively attracted no challengers.

Orero ,a Dagoretti High school principal, who is also returning for second time said the election of Luchivya and Loise ,career accountants gives the federation a fresh look.

‘’we want to move to another platform we have brought in the face of corporate, recognized faces like Angela luchivya{marketing manager for a multinational beverage maker} and Loise {Equity Hawks] will give the federation a face that’s not at variance with the current requirement of marketing values in kenya’’, Orero said.

‘’Our biggest task is to move the national men’s basketball team, morans, to another level,we want to be recognized as one of the kings of basketball in Africa. Already we have put them {Morans} in the camp we have four foreign based players who have arrived in camp, the other are set to arrive next week’ Orero revealed to KBC Digital Sports.

Kenya is still in hunt for a place at this year’s FIBA Afrobasketball championship due in Kigali, Rwanda in August.

But first Moran’s must negotiate their way in the second and final round of qualifiers due in Yaoundé Cameroon in 19-21st February .

Kenya will once again face their first round Group B opponents; Angola, Senegal and Mozambique where a single win in three matches will be enough to secure them a place at the continental finals for the first time in nearly three decades.

The national teams that finish in the first three places of each group qualify for the 30th edition of Africa’s premier basketball competition, which will take place in the Rwandan capital of Kigali from August 24 to September 5 2021.

KBF OFFICIALS ELECTED

Chairman: P aul Otula

1st vice chairman: Hatimy Ali,

2nd vice chairman: Donald Liru

Secretary general: Ambrose Kisoi

Assistant Secretary General: Angela Luchivya

Treasurer: Peter Orero

Assistant Treasurer: Louise Araka

Fixtures Secretary: Joseph Amoko

Assistant Fixtures Secretary: Steve Nyakiru

