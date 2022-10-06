Pay boom for 1,233 police graduate constables

The National Police Service Commission (NPSC) has withdrawn a circular that directed the stoppage of a salary increment for 1,233 graduate police constables.

In a statement Thursday, the commission’s chair Eliud Kinuthia said it had withdrawn two circulars issued in December last year.

This is in compliance with a court order issued last Thursday declaring the stoppage of upgraded salaries as unreasonable and unlawful.

The graduate police officers had been lowered in rank from inspectors to constables shortly after admission to the police service.

“A declaration is issued that the unilateral decision to reduce graduate officers’ pay from Job Group ‘I to Job Group ‘F was arbitrary, unreasonable, and unlawful,” the Employment and Labour Relations Court ruled.

Further NPSC has advised the acting inspector General of police Noor Gabow and the acting Directorate of Criminal Investigation boss Hamisi Massa to pay the affected graduates a backdated salary equivalent to job group J.

“The National Police Service Commission (NPSC) has withdrawn Circular No.I of 2021 dated 23td December 2021 and Commission letter dated 17th November 2021, that directed stoppage of salary increment for 1,233 Graduate Police Constables in the National Police Service (NPS). This is in compliance with the Court order issued on 29th September 2022, declaring the stoppage of upgraded salaries from job group J to F, arbitrary, unreasonable and unlawful” read the statement.

The officers had their salaries slashed after they were moved from Job Group J to Job Group F.

The affected officers are expected to get around Ksh400,000 shillings each in arrears, amounting to over Ksh700 million.

“Further, e Commission has advised the Acting Inspector General of Police, Kenya Police Service D uty Inspector General and the Acting Director, Directorate of Criminal Investigation vide letter Ref No: MSC/ I/8/10/VOL.XXX(I25), dated 3rd October 2022 to pay 1,233 graduate Police Constables and Non-Commissioned Officers (NCO’s) a salary of Inspector of Police equivalent to job group J, backdated from 1st November 2021, the day the salary was stopped, without the loss of any benefits” NPSC states.

The Commission has promised to issue a revised circular giving further on the matter.

