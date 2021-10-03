Pay Nyandarua teachers hardship allowances, says Kimemia

Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia has called on the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) and the Public Service Commission (PSC) to consider paying teachers and civil servants working in the county hardship allowances.

According to Kimemia, parts of the county are marginalized and semi-arid, forcing workers in the area to bare untold hardships without compensation.

“For instance, a bigger percentage of Ndaragwa Constituency is semi-arid yet its teachers do not get hardship allowances like their Nyahururu counterparts.

“Some schools in Laikipia County get relief food, unlike our schools, prompting the children to cross to the other county for food before they come back to school here,” he said.

The governor added that some schools in the interior parts of Kipipiri and Nyandarua South were still made of mud, calling on the Ministry of Education to consider upgrading the structures.

Kimemia was speaking Friday, during the launch of Nyandarua National Polytechnic that was graced by Education CS Prof. George Magoha.

Magoha, while urging the Polytechnic to be a centre with a difference, however said that Nyandarua was strategically placed to feed the nation and lacked nothing.

“This institution is in Canaan. As much as we are promising to give resources towards its upgrade, we are urging the institution management to consider venturing into Potatoes Seed multiplication as a way of earning more income,” added Magoha, who avoided the subject of hardship allowances in his speech.

Nyandarua County has witnessed a large number of its teachers seeking transfers to Laikipia County on grounds of the harsh cold climate. Most civil servants and teachers, prefer commuting from Nakuru, Nyeri, Nyahururu, Naivasha and Gilgil towns, with many citing the harsh climatic conditions.