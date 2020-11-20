Pay-tv firm announces policy to drive growth

Written By: KBC Reporter
Pay television company StarTimes has unveiled a strategic subscriber retention policy that will enable subscribers on both terrestrial and satellite platforms access content reserved for higher bouquets.

The firm has said subscribers recharging its Nyota, Basic and Classic bouquets for two months, will enjoy higher packages with the latter getting additional 10 days on their subscription.

“Our goal is to ensure that we can progressively grow value for our subscribers not only through the most affordable pay television subscription fees but also through availing the best of local and internal content,” said Regional Marketing Director Aldrine Nsubuga.

Nova bouquet Subscribers on the satellite television platform will also access the same policy where they will enjoy two months of Smart bouquet content, Smart bouquet subscribers will access Super bouquet upon subscribing for a similar period as Super bouquet subscriber’s access ten extra days.

