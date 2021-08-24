FIBA Afrobasket 2021 Tournament set to be televised

Pay television operator StarTimes Media will broadcast the Men Basketball Africa Nations Championship popularly known as FIBA AfroBasket 2021 tournament in Kigali Rwanda .

The 30th edition of the 16 nations tournament kicked off on Tuesday and will end on 5th of September with Kenya Morans participating for the 2nd time after a 28 years hiatus.

Speaking during the unveiling of the latest sports property on the their platform, the company’s Regional Marketing Director Mr. Aldrine Nsubuga noted that the broadcaster is set to beam the action live and exclusively across three sports channels including Sports Life, Sports Focus and BTV.

“We are calling upon Kenyans to rally behind ‘Team Morans’ as the team carries the country’s high expectations especially after beating African heavyweights Angola in their electrifying final qualifying match to earn a spot at the tournament. StarTimes will exclusively air all the thirty six matches live across three of our sports channels,” noted Mr. Nsubuga.

Kenya’s ‘Team Morans’ is placed in Group C alongside 2015 champions Nigeria, Cote D’Ivoire and Mali in their quest to be crowned African champions and will open their campaign against Ivory Coast on Wednesday 25th August at 10pm , before facing Nigeria on 27th August at 4pm and conclude their group fixture against Mali on Sunday the 29th August at 1pm.