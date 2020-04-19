Payment of Ksh 8.75 billion cash transfer to begin Monday

The Government will on Monday start payment of the Ksh 8.75 billion for Inua Jamii Cash Transfer Programme says Ministry of Labour and Social Protection.

Last week during President Kenyatta’s state of the nation address he directed the released of Ksh 8.75 billion to beneficiaries enrolled in the cash transfer programme under the Labour Ministry.

President Uhuru Kenyatta further directed the release of Ksh 500 million to clear arrears owed to persons living with severe disabilities under the cash transfer programme.

The money will be paid out to 1,094,238 and will be wired to four contracted banks to pay the listed beneficiaries.

The four banks are Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB), Equity Bank, Post Bank and Co-operative Bank.

Through a statement, Principal Secretary in the Labour Ministry Nelson Marwa said that each of the beneficiaries will receive Ksh 8000 being payment for January, February, March and April 2020 payment circles.

“This money is meant to cushion these vulnerable groups from the negative effects of the Covid-19 as emphasized by the President,” said Marwa.

He added. “A beneficiary will be allowed to withdraw all or part of this amount at any time during a six month period. Beneficiaries or caregivers can access the payment at any time over the six months.”

In line with the measures set out by the Health Ministry to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the Labour Ministry said that the funds will remain in their accounts for a period of six months and urged them not to rush to the banks to collect the money in a bid to avoid crowding at payment points.

To contain the Covid-19, the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection has laid out guidelines to be followed during the payment of the money.

The guidelines include Utilization of mobile banking platforms, social distancing, and ensuring the provision of hand-washing facilities, sanitizers and use of masks and regular clean up of biometric devices.