Peace is Kenya’s greatest economic asset, says Mudavadi

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi has urged Kenyans to safeguard peace and reject divisive politics.

The Prime CS described stability as the country’s most valuable economic asset, particularly as preparations for the next General Election gather momentum.

Speaking during a fellowship service at Redeemed Gospel Church along Likoni Road in Nairobi on Sunday, Mudavadi emphasised that peace underpins every aspect of national development and warned that conflict destroys economies, disrupts livelihoods, and weakens democratic institutions.

He encouraged Kenyans to reflect on the true value of peace beyond infrastructure and physical development.

“What is the economic value of peace? Not the economic value of a road, or an airport, or the economic value of a seaport. Let us reflect on the economic value of peace,” Mr Mudavadi said.

He noted that while countries may invest heavily in roads, ports, and airports, those investments become meaningless if insecurity and violence prevail.

“Your children can go to school because of peace. Your businesses will open because we are keeping peace. Our sick will be able to go to a hospital because of peace. Just blow it up and imagine, in a state of chaos, where do we lie?” he posed.

Mudavadi’s remarks come against a backdrop of growing geopolitical tensions worldwide, which he said continue to demonstrate the devastating economic consequences of conflict. Drawing lessons from ongoing international crises, he pointed to disruptions in global maritime trade routes that have affected supply chains, trade flows, and the global economy.

“The most beautiful airports became ghost airports. The busiest seaways for free navigation are impassable,” he stated.

He noted that nearly one-fifth of global trade passes through the Strait of Hormuz, one of several strategic maritime passages whose disruption has far-reaching consequences for economies across the world.

“There are about seven straits globally that are very important. We are now suffering the effects of one. If war was to prevail, what would happen to the world?” Mudavadi asked.

He said the unfolding global situation illustrates how peace remains indispensable not only for security but also for economic prosperity, investment, and uninterrupted trade.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary also said ongoing conflicts have placed international governance institutions under significant pressure, underscoring the need for nations to embrace dialogue and peaceful coexistence.

Turning to Kenya’s political landscape, Mr Mudavadi appealed to citizens to uphold national unity and maintain peace as the country prepares for the next General Election.

“As we head into this election next year, we ask that every Kenyan maintains peace and ensures peaceful and harmonious polls,” he said.

He urged eligible Kenyans to register as voters and participate responsibly in the democratic process, stating that credible and peaceful elections are essential for preserving the country’s stability and sustaining economic growth.

Mr Mudavadi further appealed to political leaders to avoid rhetoric that could divide communities, stressing that peace, strong democratic institutions, and responsible leadership remain critical to Kenya’s future.

He said Kenya’s continued progress depends not only on investments in infrastructure and economic reforms but also on protecting the peaceful environment that allows businesses to operate, children to learn, and essential public services to function.

“Reflect deeply on the economic value of peace. Your businesses will open because we are keeping peace. Our children will go to school because of peace. Our sick will be able to go to hospital because of peace.” Mudavadi reiterated.

He called on all Kenyans to work together in safeguarding the country’s stability, saying peace remains the bedrock upon which national development, investor confidence, and shared prosperity are built.