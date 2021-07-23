Peace top agenda as President Kenyatta meets UNSC representatives

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday met representatives of Africa and the Caribbean on the UN Security Council (UNSC) at State House, Mombasa.

The diplomats representing Kenya (Martin Kimani), Niger (Abdou Abarry), Tunisia (Terek Ladeb) and St. Vincent & the Grenadines (Inga Rhonda) on the UNSC, commonly referred to as the A3+1, are in the country to develop a common peace and security position.

3/4 The envoys briefed the President, who is the current Chairperson of the African Union Peace and Security Council, on the progress of their mission, and assured him of their determination to continue to jointly articulate African and Caribbean agenda in the UNSC. pic.twitter.com/PttvIwq4BV — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) July 23, 2021

The ambassadors were accompanied to the meeting with the Head of State by Foreign Affairs PS Macharia Kamau and Kenya’s envoy to Ethiopia and the African Union Jean Kamau among other diplomats.