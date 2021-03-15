Sheila will be battling out with 5 other African influencers.

Sheila bernadette, popularly known as Pearls and Loaf, has been nominated to represent Kenya in a new show called ‘The Next Big Trender’. The Next Big Trender is a show that hopes to find Africa’s next online sensation and will premiere on March 19th on Honey TV, DStv channel 173.

Sheila is an Instagram influencer, blogger and entrepreneur that is popularly know for exuding the “soft life”. She recently just launched her fashion line called ‘The Studio Fit’ that is an all-women’s brand.

On The Next Big Trender, Sheila will be battling it out with 5 other contestants for the title of ‘Africa’s next online sensation’. The other four contestants are: Lharley Lartey from Ghana, Mrs Matovu from Uganda, Precious from Nigeria and Kutlwano Motla from South Africa.

Tell Us What You Think