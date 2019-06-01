PELUM, MKU to plant 1000 trees to mark World Environment day

Mount Kenya University has partnered with participatory ecological land use management Association for a tree planting exercise to mark the World Environment day on June 5th.

The two organizations will also incorporate the support of the institute of culture and ecology in the exercise where they intend to plant over 1000 trees.

PELUM has now written a request letter to uplands forest station manager as a key stakeholder to allocate the Association and its partners an appropriate tree planting site in Lari area, Aberdares forest.

They have also urged area residents to come out and support the tree planting exercise saying it will benefit the locals.

1000 tree seedlings will be planted during the event while an extra 1000 seedlings will be given to community members to plant in their farmlands.

The Cabinet Secretary for Environment as well as other Government and Kiambu County leaders are expected to be in attendance.

According to PELUM, the event will contribute to the national Government’s agenda to raise tree cover to 10%.

PELUM Kenya works with over 50 civil society organizations members who in turn work with an estimated 2 million small scale farmers in a bid to improve their livelihood.

Its key mandate is to work with farmers and promote ecological land use management systems that entail practices that are agro-ecologically friendly and include organic agriculture.

This therefore enhances sustainable agriculture, agro-forestry and promotes healthy environment, crop diversification to increase the resilience of small holders in the emerging challenges of climate change.