Pemba community recognized as an ethnic community

By Mary Mworia

After years of struggle, the Pemba community will now identify themselves as Kenyan citizens.

This is after President William Ruto on Friday issued close to 7,000 members from the community with registration documents at the Karisa Maitha Stadium.

Among the documents issued to the community include; National Identification cards, Passports and Birth Certificates which will help them enjoy government services.

President William Ruto who is in Kilifi on a five-day working tour also issued the residents of Pemba with title deeds.

The Pemba were recognized as Kenyan citizens in 2022, and their registration began in 2023.