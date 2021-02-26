Penalties send Ghana to U-20 AFCON semis

Three time champions Ghana qualified for the semi finals of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations Under 20 championship after edging out Cameroon 4-2 via post match penalties in the quarter final match Nouakchott ,Mauritania.

The game was forced to penalties after a 1-1 stalemate in regular and extra time and the Ghanaian proved to be the better on penalties, beating the fancied young Indomitable Lions.

Cameroon’s Goni Ali hit the crossbar with the fourth spot kick while Kevin Prince Mila saw his penalty saved by Danlad as the Ghanaians booked a slot in the last four.

Daniel Afriyie, Frank Kwabena, Ivan Anokye and Percious Boah scored Ghana’s penalties while Cameroon’s two were scored by Saidou Alioum and Saidou Ibrahim.

Substitutes Etienne Eto’o and Milla had combined to give Cameroon a 1-0 lead in the first period of added time, but substitute Frank Boateng equalized for the Ghanaians just 70 seconds later.

Both teams approached the game with their handbrakes on and despite the opening half lacking much in pace and explosiveness, there were some chances created.