Pomp and color filled the swearing in ceremonies of the newly elected governors across the 47 counties. As the political dust settles and the responsibilities become clear, most of the governors will realize that they have inherited huge pending bills. This coupled with high recurrent expenditure are the key challenges they will have to surmount if they are to implement development projects. Betty Kiptum now looks into the pending bills headache.

