Peng Liyuan attends spouses event of G20 leaders in Bali

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, attended an event of G20 leaders’ spouses in Bali, Indonesia on Tuesday.

Indonesian first lady Iriana Joko Widodo, who organized the event, warmly welcomed Peng.

Peng and other G20 leaders’ spouses enjoyed the Balinese characteristic dance, and took a group photo.

Accompanied by Iriana, Peng watched exhibitions of local musical instruments, costumes, rattan weaving, embroidery and ecological food, and experienced traditional Indonesian handicrafts, such as palm leaf weaving. She stamped the logo of the G20 Summit and flower pattern on a woven bag.

Peng appreciated Indonesia’s concept of combining handicraft production with women’s empowerment, poverty alleviation and ecological protection.

China and Indonesia can work together to contribute to regional poverty alleviation and ecological protection, she said.

