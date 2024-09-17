Pentecostal Bishops threaten court action over proposed church regulation laws

A group of more than 100 Pentecostal Bishops from across the country has vowed to challenge the proposed government regulations aimed at overseeing religious organizations.

Led by Bishop Stephen Ndicho, former Kiambu Speaker and current chair of the National Gospel Ministers Alliance (NAGMA), the bishops condemned the proposed laws, warning they could lead to a prolonged “religious cold war.”

Speaking on behalf of NAGMA, Ndicho described the proposed legislation as unconstitutional, citing a lack of public participation in its drafting.

He further criticized the formation of the Mutava Musyimi-led taskforce that developed the regulations, asserting that the President lacked the authority to establish such a body.

Ndicho argued that the proposed laws unfairly target Pentecostal churches, imposing punitive restrictions that could stifle freedom of worship and impede the spread of the gospel.

He also raised concerns that the legislation could be applied selectively, potentially violating the rights of specific denominations.

"This is a clear attempt to finish Pentecostal churches," said Ndicho.

He expressed concern on the proposal to include non-Christians in vetting panels overseeing religious organizations terming the move unnecessary and harmful to the integrity of religious affairs.

His sentiments were echoed by Apostles Agnes Ndung’u and Esther Kamau who questioned why other belief systems, such as traditionalists and magicians, would not face similar scrutiny under the new regulations.

“We are not opposed to accountability, but this law is selective,” said Ndung’u.

Both Apostles also objected to a provision requiring Pastors to hold degrees, arguing that academic qualifications should not determine spiritual leadership.