Peris Tobiko wants UDA Kajiado gubernatorial nominations repeated

Kajiado East MP Peris Tobiko, who was a front runner in the Kajiado gubernatorial race on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket, wants the party primaries to be repeated.

Speaking at the County tallying centre, Tobiko termed the exercise in Kajiado as messy, shambolic and lacking credibility.

She claimed she has sufficient evidence that the elections were rigged through the support of some top officials within the UDA party.

The disgruntled lawmaker proposed that the exercise be repeated to ensure democracy, failure to which she shall consider a different political move.

The UDA ticket race was considered a two-horse race between Tobiko and her Kajiado South counterpart Katoo Ole Metito.

Ole Metito clinched the Kajiado UDA gubernatorial ticket after garnering 72,629 votes against Tobiko’s 26,002 votes.