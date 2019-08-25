Personal data will be safe, Kenyans assured by CS Mucheru

Information, Communications and Technology Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru has assured Kenyans that personal data captured during the ongoing national headcount would be secured.

Mucheru asserted that no third party would access the data as it is confidential and safely protected.

The CS was speaking Saturday night at his rural home in Chaka, Nyeri County where he was counted in the 2019 Kenya census.

“The citizens’ data and information captured will be protected and there are laws that deal with confidentiality,” Mucheru said.

Earlier, Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga urged Kenyans to give factual and accurate information to enable the government plan for its people.

During the official launch of the exercise at Whispers Park in Nyeri town, Kahiga warned enumerators to take the exercise seriously and ensure accurate data was captured.

Speaking during the same occasion, Nyeri County Commissioner Yatich Kipkemei asked Kenyans to show their patriotism and nationalism during the exercise.

Kipkemei said the government has deployed 1,600 security officers to man the census and assured all residents of security.

The Nyeri County exercise kicked off smoothly with retired president Mwai Kibaki becoming the first to be counted at his home in Mweiga town, Kieni West Sub-County.

However, the exercise was disrupted by heavy rains that pounded some parts of the county like Chaka, Nyeri town and its environs.

Elsewhere, the majority of Murang’a residents were not counted on the first day of the census with those who had travelled from other places waiting to be counted on Sunday.

In the neighbouring Kiharu constituency at Kahuro village, PS Water and irrigation Joseph Irungu together with his family underwent the process which he termed as successful.

Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri has asked people to come out in large numbers and be counted in the ongoing census.

Speaking in Nanyuki Laikipia County at his home after being counted, Kiunjuri asked those that are not in their proper counties to go and be counted for proper planning and development in their respective counties.

Kiunjuri said that the process is important in the planning of the country and allocation of resources will be done according to the population.

He added that the process will make future planning easier and the country will determine where it stands with its population once the process is completed.

He also applauded the enumerators conducting the exercise saying that they are cooperative and friendly.

The census which kicked off Saturday night at 6pm will continue until August 31.