Persons aged over 58 years to be prioritized in Covid-19 vaccination

Written By: Prudence Wanza

Persons over the age of 58 years will be given priority in phase one of the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive, the Ministry of Health has announced.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Ministry said the decision was arrived at due to the surge of Covid-19 cases with the elderly accounting for 60% of deaths recorded.

“In view of this surge of the pandemic, and in order to protect and save lives, the Ministry of Health has decided to immediately prioritize vaccination of persons aged 58 years and above,” Chairperson of the Covid-19 Vaccine Deployment Taskforce, Dr Willis Akhwale said.

This comes at a time when the country is experiencing a third wave of the disease, with the positivity rate rising to as high as 22%.

Kenya launched vaccination against Covid-19 on 5th March, 2021 and targets to vaccinate 1.25million Kenyans with priority given to health care workers, teachers and staff working in institutions of learning.

However, the Ministry has decried a low turn out in the process and called upon political and religious leaders to sensitize Kenyans on the importance of taking the jab

“COVID-19 vaccination is an important tool to help us get back our lives.”

“The Ministry of Health calls upon all political, religious and community leaders to take the vaccine so as to boost confidence in the overall vaccination process among vaccination target groups,” the ministry said

