Persons to now book appointments to apply for e-passport

The Department of Immigration now says all persons wishing to submit their e-passport applications must book an appointment.

In a move seen as a way of curbing long queues that have become synonymous with the centre, the agency says all applicants must make reservations in advance at the e-citizen portal specifying the date, time and station of convenience.

Those who have already made online applications for the e-passport are advised to revisit e-citizen and book their appointments.

However, not all Kenyans will be required to do so as the agency has made some exclusions.

The exemptions according to the department will only apply to sick persons who have urgent appointments to travel for medical attention, students on scholarships, and public servants on urgent official assignment and business executives on urgent official business visits abroad.

However, evidence will be mandatory for those exempted.

This comes shortly after the extension of the e-passport deadline from August 31st 2019 to 1st March 2020 following a directive from President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Immigration Department to ease the long queue burden to Kenyans rolled out the issuance of e-passport in four new locations locally.

Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi launched the first centre in Nakuru with other stations including Kisii, Eldoret and Embu where at least 1,500 passports will be processed daily.

Officials said that Kenyans will get the services near their areas to ease pressure in Nairobi.

The services were also rolled out at Kenyan embassies in Pretoria, London, Paris, Dubai, Washington and Beijing.