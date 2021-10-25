Pesapal rolls out smart payment solution for merchants

Pesapal has roll out a smart Point of Sale (PoS) machine that enables businesses to integrate everyday tools with payment processing and manage their inventory.

Pesapal Chief Executive Officer Mark Mwongela says the Pesapal Sabi Smart POS incorporates functionalities such as accounting, reporting and analytics, inventory management, and generating email receipts will be done on the POS terminal.

The PoS machine whose pilot has been unveiled in Nairobi is also backed to help enterprises to manage multiple payment channels which has increased in recent times with rise in payment technologies.

“Africa’s uptake of digital payments is accelerated now more than ever. The software integration capability on our Pesapal Sabi smart POS gives us an untapped opportunity to partner with key players in the payments ecosystem to find ways to offer additional value and improve business operations,” said Mwongela.

The machine which runs on Android Operating System (OS) combines smartphone functionalities and accepts credit cards.

Pesapal Technical Director Fred Mwangima said the Pesapal Sabi smart POS terminal capabilities go far beyond payment processing.

The terminal can interface smoothly with other pre-installed software, ultimately aiding in the overall running of an entire business.

“Our approach to our payment solutions is greatly inspired by the merchants we serve. The operational ability of the Android OS is huge because it enables our merchants to connect to third-party apps. A merchant will not only take payments in multiple forms but can also, and most importantly, manage business functions such as customer loyalty management and store synchronisation all on this smart terminal,” added Mwangima.

The POS machine also supports payment types such as EMV chip & PIN, and Near Field Communication (NFC) including mobile wallets and alternative payment methods.

Other features available for merchants using Pesapal Sabi Smart POS are internet access through WiFi connectivity, inbuilt camera to scan barcodes as well as inbuilt receipt printer.