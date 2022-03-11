Pesapal takes contactless payment solutions to bars and restaurants

Pesapal has presented its contactless payment solutions to the bar and entertainment industry which it says will boost the overall profitability of the sector.

Pesapal Kenya Head of Sales Mercy Kanini said the innovative digital solution is already helping restaurant owners and managers to run their businesses more efficiently and sustainably whilst safeguarding against instances of theft.

“Our innovative technology solutions have helped restaurants and bars transform how they operate not just to survive, but thrive, in this new connected and contactless era. In the last two years, the growth in the bar and entertainment industry has entirely been driven by off-premise consumption. As customers resume physical dining experience, using technology is not just about improving operations and service delivery, but also reimagining restaurants,” said Kanini.

Speaking at the event, Pubs, Entertainment & Restaurants Association of Kenya (PERAK) Chairperson Michael Kiragu said tech innovations have helped solve some of the bar industry’s challenges, including monetary and inventory-related theft, high staff turnover, pilferage and wastage.

These have been some of the long-running challenges in the bar industry, with adverse effects on the profitability of businesses as they result in huge costs.

“Most of our operators have identified the need for technology adoption to help achieve efficiencies and save time and money. Over the past few years, we have seen our members increase their investments in back-of-the-house technology such as point-of-sale systems to help seal leakages and improve operations,” said Michael Kiragu.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak businesses have opted for online ordering, self-checkouts, and touchless payments to delivery and pick-up in a bid to manoeuvre through the pandemic and remain afloat.

“We have strengthened our online distribution to serve more customers. We started by launching Party Central, then partnered with e-commerce platforms. Through these platforms, we have enabled customers to order their drinks from the comfort of their homes and enjoy delivery right to their doorstep,” said Anne Joy Michira, Acting Marketing & Innovations Director, Kenya Breweries Limited.

According to PERAK, internal theft and pilferage are common challenges in the industry which cause considerable harm to the overall profitability of the business.

Despite tight checks and measures, there is always a likelihood of theft occurring in these outlets.

Pesapal now targets to expand its solutions which include Pesapal Sabi POS terminal, Reserveport, Invoicing, Payment Links, and Ticketsasa by focusing on the entertainment industry.