Peter Kiguru elected new Kenya Golf Union chairman

ByBernard Okumu
Sigona Golf Club’s Peter  Kiguru has been elected the new chairman of the Kenya Golf Union after garnering 20 votes against his closest challenger George Gathu who polled 9 votes during the Union’s Special general meeting held at Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi.

The polls was supervised by the Center of Multiparty Democracy  and had 29 delegates casting their vote.

Rosemary Olonde was elected unopposed as the new Vice Chaiperson while  Philip Ochola was voted in as Union’s secretary.

Njani Ndiritu from Vet Lab Sports Club will serve as the new treasurer after pipping Florence Kamau  during the exercise.

The  five executive committee slots were clinched by Mukami Wangai from Limuru Country Club, Collins Ojiambo – from Karen Country Country Club, David Ndungu from Limuru Country Club, Jane Babsa from Muthaiga Golf Club and Evans Nyaga from Windsor Golf and Country Club.

The eleceted officials will serve on a two year term.

