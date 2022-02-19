Peter Kiguru elected new Kenya Golf Union chairman

Sigona Golf Club’s Peter Kiguru has been elected the new chairman of the Kenya Golf Union after garnering 20 votes against his closest challenger George Gathu who polled 9 votes during the Union’s Special general meeting held at Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi.

The polls was supervised by the Center of Multiparty Democracy and had 29 delegates casting their vote.

Rosemary Olonde was elected unopposed as the new Vice Chaiperson while Philip Ochola was voted in as Union’s secretary.

Njani Ndiritu from Vet Lab Sports Club will serve as the new treasurer after pipping Florence Kamau during the exercise.

The five executive committee slots were clinched by Mukami Wangai from Limuru Country Club, Collins Ojiambo – from Karen Country Country Club, David Ndungu from Limuru Country Club, Jane Babsa from Muthaiga Golf Club and Evans Nyaga from Windsor Golf and Country Club.

The eleceted officials will serve on a two year term.