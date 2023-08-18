Peter Njenga appointed KenGen MD and CEO

The KenGen PLC board of directors has announced the appointment of Peter Waweru Njenga as the company’s new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

He takes over from Abraham Serem, who served in an acting capacity.

In statement on Thursday, KenGen noted the new CEO boasts 31 years of experience in corporate leadership and management in the energy sector.

“Prior to his appointment, Eng. Njenga was the General Manager for Infrastructure Development at Kenya Power and Lighting Company PLC, where he also held various positions in senior management spanning over 5years,” said the statement.

Eng. Njenga holds a bachelor of science degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Nairobi and a master’s degree in Business Administration (Strategic Management) from the same institution with a vast in-depth range of professional training in leadership and management from different institutions, including Harvard Business School and Strathmore University,” KenGen stated.

“The Board congratulates Eng. Njenga on his appointment and further wishes to recognize and appreciate Mr Serem for his ardent leadership during the period he served.” Added the statement.