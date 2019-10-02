Peter Tabichi named among 2019 100 Most Influential Young Africans

Nine young Kenyans namely, Shirlene Nafula, H.E Stephen Sang, Adelle Onyango, Elizabeth Ntonjira, Peter Tabichi, Natalie Robi Tingo and Beatrice Chepkoech have been named among the 2019 100 Most Influential Young Africans list by Africa Youth Awards.

The list which annually recognises the works of young Africans who have impacted lives across the continent, features young people from 32 African countries.

In its 4th year, the list has previously helped to celebrate and throw the spotlight on the remarkable achievements and contributions of young people towards the development of the African continent and also serving as a motivation to millions of young people across the globe.

Sharing insights on the publication, Prince Akpah, founding president of Africa Youth Awards, mentioned that this year’s list features a record of 52 females and 48 males from 32 countries and is an attestation of the works put forth by young people who are passionate about changing the narrative of the African continent.

Notable among the 2019 honourees are Burna Boy, African Union Youth Envoy; Aya Chebbi, Sierra Leone’s First Lady; H.E. Fatima Maada Bio, Global Teacher Prize Winner; Peter Tabichi, Davido, African Fashion Fund founder; Roberta Annan, Governor of Nandi County, H.E. Stephen Sang and Sudanese activist Alaa Salah.

Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya and Ghana lead with representations on the list with 15, 11, 9 & 8 honourees respectively.

Below is the list of Africa Youth Award’s 2019 100 Most Influential Young Africans arranged in alphabetical order.

Adebo Ogundoyin (Rt. Hon), Oyo State House of Assembly (Nigeria) Adelle Onyango, The Adelle Onyango Initiative (Kenya) Ahlem Nasraoui, IREX (Tunisia) Ahmat Jidoud (Dr), Ministry of Finance (Niger Republic) Alaa Salah, Activist (Sudan) Alex Iwobi, Everton FC (Nigeria) Aminetou Bilal, Selfie Mbalite (Mauritania) Anousha Junggee, Nineteen Fifty Design & Print Co Ltd (Mauritius) Anoziva Marindire, Girls Speak out (Zimbabwe) Arit Okpo, CNN Africa (Nigeria) Ato Ulzen-Appiah, GhanaThink Foundation (Ghana) Aya Chebbi, African Union (Tunisia) Beatrice Chepkoech, Runner (Kenya) Burna Boy, Musician (Nigeria) Busi Mkhumbuzi Pooe, Tshimong (South Africa) Buumba Malambo (Hon), Buumbalambo Foundation (Zambia) Carmel Samimi, Reckitt Benckiser (South Africa) Caster Semenya, Runner (South Africa) Chanelle Zackey, Ferrari (South Africa) Darshan Chandaria, Chandaria Industries (Kenya) Davido, Musician (Nigeria) Derick Omari , Tech Era (Ghana) DJ Cuppy, DJ (Nigeria) Eddy Kenzo, Musician (Uganda) Elizabeth Ntonjira, Amref Health Africa (Kenya) Elizabeth Wanjiru Wathuti, Green Generation Initiative (Kenya) Elton Jantjies. Rugby Player (South Africa) Fatima Maada Bio (H.E.), First Lady (Sierra Leone) Felix Manyogote (Dr), MaMa Afya Initiative (Tanzania) Francine Niyonsaba, Runner (Burundi) Francis Ben Kaifala, Sierra Leone Anti-corruption Commission (Sierra Leone) Funny Toheeb, Comedian (Nigeria) Genzebe Dibaba, Runner (Ethiopia) GuiltyBeatz, Music Producer (Ghana) Idia Aisien, Arise TV (Nigeria) Ilwad Elman, Elman Peace (Somalia) Jaha Dukureh, Safe Hands For Girls (The Gambia) Jean de Dieu ‘Jado’ Uwihanganye, High Commisioner (Rwanda) Jeremy Lissouba (Hon), Dolisie 1 Constituency (Congo) Joanah Mamombe (Hon), Harare West Constituency (Zimbabwe) Julio Muhorro, Orange Corners Mozambique (Mozambique) Kahi Lumumba, Totem Experience (Congo) Kalkidan Lakew Belayneh (Dr), Ethiopian Pharmaceutical Supply Agency (Ethiopia) Kennedy Mmari, Serengeti Bytes (Tanzania) Kenneth Ize , Fashion Designer (Nigeria) Kgomotso Phatsima, Dare to Dream (Botswana) Kim Jayde, Blogger (Zimbabwe) Kirsty Coventry (Hon), Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation (Zimbabwe) Kojo Oppong Nkrumah (Hon), Ministry of Information (Ghana) Kondo Moussa, Accountability Lab (Mali) Lamia Bazir, Empowering Women in the Atlas (Morocco) Landrick, Musician (Angola) Larry Madowo, Journalist (Kenya) Madelle Kangha, JumpStart Academy Africa (Cameroon) Manasseh Azure Awuni, Journalist (Ghana) Maps Maponyane, On Air Personality (South Africa) Mbali Nwoko , Green Terrace (Pty) Ltd (South Africa) Mensah Philippe Houinsou, Resonant Africa (Benin) Mohamed Bashir Osman, Daauus (Somalia) Mohamed Salah, Liverpool FC (Egypt) Mr Eazi, Musician (Nigeria) Muhammed Lamin Saidykhan, Africans Rising (The Gambia) Naïr Abakar, Technology Agency of the Republic of Chad (Chad) Nana Akua Ankomah-Asare, Primetime Ltd (Ghana) Nancy Kacungira, BBC Africa (Uganda) Natalie Robi Tingo, Msichana Empowerment Kuria (Kenya) Nerson Tjelos, Excel Dynamic Solutions (PTY) Ltd (Namibia) Nour Brahimi, Vlogger (Algeria) Nozipho Mbanjwa, CNBC Africa (South Africa) OluTimehin Adegbeye, Writer (Nigeria) Pamela Akplogan, Olade229 (Benin) Peter Tabichi, Science Teacher (Kenya) Petrider Paul, Voice Out Against Gender-Based Violence Initiative (Tanzania) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal FC (Gabon) Rachel Nyaradzo Adams, Narachi Leadership (Zimbabwe) Riyad Mahrez, Manchester City (Algeria) Roberta Annan, Roberta Annan Capital Partners (Ghana) Rophnan, DJ (Ethiopia) Sabere Anselme Traore (Dr), Medical Doctor (Burkina Faso) Sadio Mane, Liverpool FC (Senegal) Salma Rachid, Musician (Morocco) Serge Beynaud, Musician (Ivory Coast) Shakira Choonara (Dr), Public Health (PHD) (South Africa) Shatta Wale, Musician (Ghana) Shirlene Nafula, Crystal River Products (Kenya) Sho Madjozi, Musician (South Africa) Simon Marot Touloung, African Youth Action Network (South Sudan) Stephen Sang (H.E.), Nandi County (Kenya) Tata Osca, Comedian (Congo) Temitope Ogunsemo, Krystal Digital (Nigeria) Teni, Musician (Nigeria) Thando Thabethe, 5FM (South Africa) Upile Chisala, Writer (Malawi) Usher Komugisha, SuperSports (Rwanda) Vanessa Metou, LONA NGO (Congo) Veda Sunassee, African Leadership University (Mauritius) Vèna Arielle Ahouansou (Dr), Kea Medicals (Benin) Vickie Remoe, Vickie Remoe Show Africa (Sierra Leone) Vivek Urjoon, Braille In Paradise (Mauritius) Vivian Sonny – Nsirim, Young Moms Support Initiative (Nigeria)

The list which was compiled in partnership with Avance Media, mynaijanaira.com, VIPI State Agency and Unorthodox PR & Media Group also presents an opportunity for young Africans to stay committed to their individual causes and continue to blaze trails across their various fields.