Petition seeking to stop vetting, swearing-in of PSs filed

ByBen Njue

A petition has been filed at the High Court seeking to stop the vetting by Parliament and the swearing-in of people nominated for the positions of Principal Secretaries.

Petitioner, Frederick Kiberi claims the list unveiled by President William Ruto last week does not meet the constitutional, gender, regional and ethnic balance threshold, including inclusivity of the marginalized communities.

The list of 51 names of principal secretaries nominees who were awaiting vetting by Parliament after president William Ruto released it on 2nd November has been challenged in court.

Through his lawyers, Frederick Kiberi avers that the nominations do not depict national representation as they have excluded the youth, people with disability, the marginalized, and the elderly.

He says if Parliament will be allowed to vet and debate the names it will be going against principles of good governance as enlisted in article 10 of the Constitution of Kenya 2010.

  

